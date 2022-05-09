Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Capitalization Tops $5.47 Million

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $5.47 million and $276,394.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00015007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00172537 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.17 or 0.00595240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00035255 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,512.13 or 1.93469700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.