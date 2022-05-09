WAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.64 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $320.16 million and $19.64 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,867,505,941 coins and its circulating supply is 1,983,226,347 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

