WebDollar Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $73,758.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00086799 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,237,899,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,289,951,371 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.