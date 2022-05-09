Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$33.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$36.85.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

