Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($47.10) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($44.97) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.80).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,704 ($33.78) on Thursday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($29.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,465.38 ($43.29). The stock has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,788.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 34.70 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.17), for a total value of £75,293 ($94,057.46).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

