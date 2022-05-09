Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. 554,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $569.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

