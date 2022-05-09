WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,561. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.77. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

WOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,153 shares of company stock valued at $863,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth $1,103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

