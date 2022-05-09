William H. Sadlier, Inc. (SADL) to Issue Dividend of $1.15 on June 17th

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
OTCMKTS:SADL opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. William H. Sadlier has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.51.
William H. Sadlier Company Profile (Get Rating)
