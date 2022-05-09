William H. Sadlier, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $1.15 (OTCMKTS:SADL)

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
SADL stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. William H. Sadlier has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.
William H. Sadlier Company Profile
