William H. Sadlier, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $1.15 (OTCMKTS:SADL)

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

SADL stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. William H. Sadlier has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

