Winc, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Winc’s (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 10th. Winc had issued 1,692,308 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $22,000,004 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

WBEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Winc alerts:

Shares of WBEV opened at 2.80 on Monday. Winc has a twelve month low of 2.58 and a twelve month high of 14.20.

Winc ( NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported -0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.90 by 0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winc stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Winc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Winc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.