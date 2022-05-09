Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will post $86.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.82 million and the lowest is $80.53 million. Wingstop posted sales of $74.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $349.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.81 million to $364.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $413.31 million, with estimates ranging from $376.41 million to $455.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.72.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WING traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.82. 1,145,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

