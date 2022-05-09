Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.72.

Shares of WING stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.98. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

