Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $139.00 at Citigroup

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.72.

Wingstop stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.98.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Wingstop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

