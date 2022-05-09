WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 40,225 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in New York Times by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. 2,953,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.89. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.