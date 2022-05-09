WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,672 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

