WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 18,508 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 268.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.78. 122,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.