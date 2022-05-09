WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 6,836 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.25. 561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $91.82. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.