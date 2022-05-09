WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arconic were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $26.25. 965,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.98. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Arconic Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.