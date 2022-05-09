WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDACORP by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,372 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $10,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 59,616 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $5,742,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in IDACORP by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.22. 4,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

