WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.62 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Garmin by 515.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285,609 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Garmin by 5,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.03. 7,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,121. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.15. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

