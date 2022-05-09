WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 457.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

VRTX traded down $17.61 on Monday, hitting $236.32. The company had a trading volume of 67,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

