WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.30 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 214.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,888 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,889,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,912,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023,068. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

