WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.18 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.12. 251,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.22. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

