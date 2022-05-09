WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.42 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,714 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.62 on Monday, reaching $135.96. 289,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,505,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

