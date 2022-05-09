WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $6.49 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 156,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,109. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

