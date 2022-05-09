WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.95.

NYSE EL traded down $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.04. 59,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.49 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

