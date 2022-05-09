WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 192,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,000. Olin makes up approximately 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Olin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 101,432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 12.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. 2,031,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,191. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

