WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,101 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after buying an additional 64,614 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $31.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.27.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $15,759,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.