WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 11,778 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 1.0% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,173,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.37. 1,296,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,001. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

