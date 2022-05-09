WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.61. 120,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,098. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.39 and its 200 day moving average is $292.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

