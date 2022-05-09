Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 189,477 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCO. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,003 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,178,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 921,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 738,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.44 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.