Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,882 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Paramount Group worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 278,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Paramount Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Paramount Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGRE stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.56 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -619.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

