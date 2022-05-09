Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MON. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 53.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 188.3% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 197,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 69.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

MON stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

