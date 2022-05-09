Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCIC. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCIC stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

