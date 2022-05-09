Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $4,235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDNRU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

