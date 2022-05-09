Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 32,168 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,168 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 467,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAG opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

