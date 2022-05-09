Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.85 on Monday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

