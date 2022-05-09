Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Gores Holdings VII worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $88,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSEV opened at $9.80 on Monday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

