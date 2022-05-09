Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 9,041 Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Northern Lights Acquisition worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,524,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,520,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,501,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLIT opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.