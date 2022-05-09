Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSX by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 197,128.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.