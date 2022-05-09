Woodcoin Price Hits $1.74 on Top Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00005154 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $28,654.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,759.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.16 or 0.07319898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00273325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.40 or 0.00768363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.94 or 0.00645573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00077947 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

