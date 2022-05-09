Wootrade (WOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $356.96 Million

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Wootrade has traded flat against the US dollar. Wootrade has a total market cap of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,894.42 or 0.99794195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00098545 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using U.S. dollars.

