WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ WPP traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 216,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,771. WPP has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.