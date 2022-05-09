Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties One Day Volume Reaches $1,079.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $342,885.68 and $1,079.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $178.49 or 0.00570613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00590174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,674.03 or 1.97161290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

