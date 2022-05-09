WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.05

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 1889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

