XIO (XIO) Price Tops $0.24

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001189 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000169 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

