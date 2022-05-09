XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.87. 2,771,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,856. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.81.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

