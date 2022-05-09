XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.21

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $51.84, with a volume of 27956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

