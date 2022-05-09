YAM V3 (YAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101,634.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $101,634.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YAM V3

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,245,119 coins and its circulating supply is 13,680,420 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

