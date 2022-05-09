Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Announces Dividend of $1.40

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.4046 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
YARIY stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
