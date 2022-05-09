Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Announces Dividend of $1.40

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.4046 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

YARIY stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YARIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.00.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

